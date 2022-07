Why the family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 67-year-old arrest warrant The family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 1955 arrest warrant to the white woman they say is responsible for his murder and kidnapping.

National Why the family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 67-year-old arrest warrant Why the family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 67-year-old arrest warrant Listen · 4:28 4:28 The family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 1955 arrest warrant to the white woman they say is responsible for his murder and kidnapping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor