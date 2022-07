Every English Super Nintendo manual is publicly available, thanks to this streamer Kerry Hays, known as "Peebs" on Twitch, has archived copies of every Super Nintendo game manual in the English language, and made the collection available to the public.

Games & Humor Every English Super Nintendo manual is publicly available, thanks to this streamer Every English Super Nintendo manual is publicly available, thanks to this streamer Listen · 3:06 3:06 Kerry Hays, known as "Peebs" on Twitch, has archived copies of every Super Nintendo game manual in the English language, and made the collection available to the public. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor