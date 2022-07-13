1A Remaking America: Where Do Abortion Rights Fit In State Constitutions?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kylie Cameron/KMUW Kylie Cameron/KMUW



Next month, Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Three years ago, the Kansas Supreme Court found that the state's constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. It was a 6-to-1 decision that prompted anti-abortion rights groups to campaign to change the state constitution.

On the August 2nd ballot is a proposed amendment revoking abortion rights protections. It's one of five states with ballot measures on abortion rights this election cycle.

Mary Ziegler and Neal Allen join us for the conversation from Wichita, Kan.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including KMUW in Wichita, Kan. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.