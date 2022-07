Lost beagle returns home with a third prize ribbon in a dog show Bonnie, a beagle in England got lost and was found by a man driving in a dog show. He picked her up and decided to enter her and she won third place.

Animals Lost beagle returns home with a third prize ribbon in a dog show Lost beagle returns home with a third prize ribbon in a dog show Listen · 0:27 0:27 Bonnie, a beagle in England got lost and was found by a man driving in a dog show. He picked her up and decided to enter her and she won third place. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor