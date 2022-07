Germany rushes to decouple itself from Russian gas Germany is scrambling to build infrastructure to replace its dependence on Russian gas. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports that time is not on its side.

Germany rushes to decouple itself from Russian gas Germany is scrambling to build infrastructure to replace its dependence on Russian gas. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports that time is not on its side.