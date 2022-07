A statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled at the U.S. capitol Educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune makes history as the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, replacing a confederate statue.

