A statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled at the U.S. capitol Educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune makes history as the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, replacing a confederate statue.

History A statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled at the U.S. capitol A statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune is unveiled at the U.S. capitol Audio will be available later today. Educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune makes history as the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, replacing a confederate statue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor