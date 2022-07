An update on the crisis in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka spent its first night under curfew, with a government in chaos, and protesters on the streets of the capital Colombo. How will calm be restored?

Asia An update on the crisis in Sri Lanka An update on the crisis in Sri Lanka Listen · 3:26 3:26 Sri Lanka spent its first night under curfew, with a government in chaos, and protesters on the streets of the capital Colombo. How will calm be restored? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor