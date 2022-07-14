Jane Goodall gets her own Barbie

The famed primatologist says having a Barbie made in her likeness is a dream come true.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Mattel just unveiled a brand-new Barbie made in the likeness of famed primatologist Jane Goodall. Jane's doll is styled in a khaki outfit, complete with a pair of binoculars, and David Greybeard is by her side, the first chimp the scientist worked with in Tanzania. Goodall says having her own Barbie's a dream come true. The doll is even made from recycled plastics. She hopes to inspire more young girls to learn about conservation and the environment. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.