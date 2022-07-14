Accessibility links
Dianna E. Anderson on exploring non-binary identity : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Dianna E. Anderson is a writer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Their latest book called In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies. As the title suggests, the book is an exploration of non-binary identity. The book is also a bit of a memoir, covering how Dianna came out as non-binary. Dianna talks with Bullseye about their new book and their experiences as a non-binary person. Plus, we'll discuss practical ways folks can be better allies to non-binary people.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Dianna E. Anderson on exploring non-binary identity

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 47:19
  • Download
'In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies' by Dianna E. Anderson

Broadleaf Books

