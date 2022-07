Many soldiers in Ukraine will long be left with the mental toll of trench warfare The brutal trench warfare-style fighting happening in eastern Ukraine is traumatizing soldiers. There are concerns in Ukraine about the psychological legacy it will leave behind.

Mental Health

Many soldiers in Ukraine will long be left with the mental toll of trench warfare

The brutal trench warfare-style fighting happening in eastern Ukraine is traumatizing soldiers. There are concerns in Ukraine about the psychological legacy it will leave behind.