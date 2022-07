Some who think 2020's election was stolen are going door-to-door to audit the results People who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen are knocking on doors around the country to determine whether people actually voted. The effort is raising concerns about voter intimidation.

Elections Some who think 2020's election was stolen are going door-to-door to audit the results Some who think 2020's election was stolen are going door-to-door to audit the results Listen · 10:43 10:43 People who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen are knocking on doors around the country to determine whether people actually voted. The effort is raising concerns about voter intimidation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor