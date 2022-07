The James Webb telescope project manager says the words 'give up' were never used NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Bill Ochs, the project manager for the James Webb telescope since 2011, on the trials and tribulations of the launch and what it's like having the images out in the world.

Space The James Webb telescope project manager says the words 'give up' were never used The James Webb telescope project manager says the words 'give up' were never used Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Bill Ochs, the project manager for the James Webb telescope since 2011, on the trials and tribulations of the launch and what it's like having the images out in the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor