Asia A look at a major part of China's aggressive 'zero-COVID' strategy: Testing Testing is the cornerstone of China's aggressive efforts to eradicate Covid-19, and it's become ubiquitous. People are more afraid of being carted off to quarantine than getting sick from the virus.