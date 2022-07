Ryan Gosling deserves better than the snarky action thriller 'The Gray Man' Gosling plays an assassin being chased by other assassins. That sounds exciting, but it isn't; it's a pileup of self-admiring one-liners and insanely violent but weirdly inconsequential action scenes.

