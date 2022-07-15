The News Roundup For July 15, 2022

Once again, a phone call lands Donald Trump in hot water. Inflation hits a new high.

Also this week, leaked CCTV footage add to Uvalde's pain. Leaked audio from before the last election, puts attention back on Steve Bannon. On Thursday, a federal judge said Bannon's criminal contempt trial can start as scheduled next week. The judge added that the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump should not be a barrier to selecting an unbiased jury to hear the case.

California struggles to save its legendary sequoias from intense forest fires. Plus, a plot to sell stolen Eagles lyrics take those charged from a dark desert highway to a court in New York.



Meanwhile, President Biden is in the Middle East. It's his first trip as president to the region. Friday is perhaps the trickiest part of his visit, when he meets Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince.

No major deals appear to be in the works. The president says he hopes to build on connections between the countries and support what he says is a more stable region than it was a couple of years ago.

A deal to move grain stockpiled in Ukrainian ports moves forward. The UN's Secretary General says it offers a 'ray of hope' in a bleak time of crisis.

In Sri Lanka, no one seems sure who is in charge, after protesters seize the presidential palace and its president flees. Here, former U-S Ambassador John Bolton comes clean about the part he played in planned foreign coups. America's foes are now demanding answers.



Jeff Mason, Anita Kumar, and Annie Linskey join us to discuss domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, Nina-Maria Potts, and James Kitfield join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

