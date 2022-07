Morning news brief A watchdog says the U.S. Secret Service deleted many text messages sent around Jan. 6. Biden meets with Palestinian Authority President. And, a deadly strike in Vinnitsyia, Ukraine kills at least 23.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. A watchdog says the U.S. Secret Service deleted many text messages sent around Jan. 6. Biden meets with Palestinian Authority President. And, a deadly strike in Vinnitsyia, Ukraine kills at least 23. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor