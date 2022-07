Gregory Robinson reflects on his work with the James Webb Telescope NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Gregory Robinson, one of the leading figures behind NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Space Gregory Robinson reflects on his work with the James Webb Telescope Gregory Robinson reflects on his work with the James Webb Telescope Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Gregory Robinson, one of the leading figures behind NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor