A secret portrait of Van Gogh was discovered behind another painting A self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh was recently uncovered at the National Galleries of Scotland, hidden for more than a century on the back of a painting called Head of a Peasant Woman.

Art & Design A secret portrait of Van Gogh was discovered behind another painting A secret portrait of Van Gogh was discovered behind another painting Listen · 0:27 0:27 A self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh was recently uncovered at the National Galleries of Scotland, hidden for more than a century on the back of a painting called Head of a Peasant Woman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor