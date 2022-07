Online retailers are feeling the pain as pandemic-driven e-commerce slows Now that the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom has slowed, small and medium businesses who sell products on Amazon are feeling the squeeze.

Business Online retailers are feeling the pain as pandemic-driven e-commerce slows Online retailers are feeling the pain as pandemic-driven e-commerce slows Listen · 3:37 3:37 Now that the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom has slowed, small and medium businesses who sell products on Amazon are feeling the squeeze. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor