How the White House is responding to Roe v. Wade White House Gender Policy Coordinator Jennifer Klein talks about the administration's plan to assist women now that abortion laws are being decided by states following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Politics How the White House is responding to Roe v. Wade How the White House is responding to Roe v. Wade Listen · 11:13 11:13 White House Gender Policy Coordinator Jennifer Klein talks about the administration's plan to assist women now that abortion laws are being decided by states following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor