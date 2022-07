Madrid zoo animals enjoy their summer popsicles A Madrid zoo is keeping animals cool and hydrated during a heat wave by feeding them homemade popsicles.

Animals Madrid zoo animals enjoy their summer popsicles Madrid zoo animals enjoy their summer popsicles Listen · 0:26 0:26 A Madrid zoo is keeping animals cool and hydrated during a heat wave by feeding them homemade popsicles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor