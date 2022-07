Singer-songwriter Geoff Muldaur performs jazz and blues from the '20s and '30s Muldaur's new double CD, His Last Letter, traces the musical influences of his life, and is arranged for, and performed with, Dutch chamber musicians. Originally broadcast December 2009.

Music Interviews Singer-songwriter Geoff Muldaur performs jazz and blues from the '20s and '30s Singer-songwriter Geoff Muldaur performs jazz and blues from the '20s and '30s Listen · 37:12 37:12 Muldaur's new double CD, His Last Letter, traces the musical influences of his life, and is arranged for, and performed with, Dutch chamber musicians. Originally broadcast December 2009.