She was married to Khashoggi. She wants accountability as Biden lands in Saudi Arabia NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Hanan Elatr, who was married to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, about President Biden's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Middle East She was married to Khashoggi. She wants accountability as Biden lands in Saudi Arabia She was married to Khashoggi. She wants accountability as Biden lands in Saudi Arabia Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Hanan Elatr, who was married to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, about President Biden's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor