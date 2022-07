Pastor in Buffalo speaks on what's next as supermarket store reopens after shooting NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Bishop Darius Pridgen, president of the Buffalo Common Council, about what's next for the community as the supermarket where 10 people were killed reopened Friday.

National Pastor in Buffalo speaks on what's next as supermarket store reopens after shooting Listen · 4:08