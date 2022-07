Rowdy, the lost cat in the Logan International Airport, has been found safe Rowdy the cat escaped her carrier and went missing inside Boston's Logan International Airport. After three weeks, airport personnel was finally able to capture Rowdy and reunite her with her family.

Strange News Rowdy, the lost cat in the Logan International Airport, has been found safe Rowdy, the lost cat in the Logan International Airport, has been found safe Listen · 2:08 2:08 Rowdy the cat escaped her carrier and went missing inside Boston's Logan International Airport. After three weeks, airport personnel was finally able to capture Rowdy and reunite her with her family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor