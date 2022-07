Why is Steve Bannon reversing course and now willing to testify in Jan. 6 hearings? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Bloomberg Businessweek correspondent Joshua Green on Steve Bannon's new willingness to testify before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

Politics Why is Steve Bannon reversing course and now willing to testify in Jan. 6 hearings? Why is Steve Bannon reversing course and now willing to testify in Jan. 6 hearings? Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Bloomberg Businessweek correspondent Joshua Green on Steve Bannon's new willingness to testify before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor