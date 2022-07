Chechen soldiers join Ukraine's fight against Russia Soldiers from Chechnya, a Muslim territory, are part of the foreign fight against Russia in Ukraine. Russia brutally suppressed them in two wars, and their presence echoes old hatreds in Ukraine.

Europe Chechen soldiers join Ukraine's fight against Russia Chechen soldiers join Ukraine's fight against Russia Audio will be available later today. Soldiers from Chechnya, a Muslim territory, are part of the foreign fight against Russia in Ukraine. Russia brutally suppressed them in two wars, and their presence echoes old hatreds in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor