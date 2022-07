The debut album from NoSo is a postcard to a former, younger self Abby Hwong, who makes music as NoSo, talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about getting comfortable in their own skin and their debut album, Stay Proud Of Me.

Music Interviews The debut album from NoSo is a postcard to a former, younger self The debut album from NoSo is a postcard to a former, younger self Listen · 7:45 7:45 Abby Hwong, who makes music as NoSo, talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about getting comfortable in their own skin and their debut album, Stay Proud Of Me. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor