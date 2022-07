Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it.

Health Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox Listen · 5:43 5:43 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor