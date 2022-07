Some parents fear Uvalde schools' safety upgrades won't be ready by new school year The school district in Uvalde, Texas, promised safety upgrades before the new school year begins, but some parents fear they won't be done in time and are considering keeping their kids at home.

The school district in Uvalde, Texas, promised safety upgrades before the new school year begins, but some parents fear they won't be done in time and are considering keeping their kids at home.