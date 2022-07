John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things Pennsylvania's Senate race has changed on the Democratic side. John Fetterman was sidelined after a stroke, the Supreme Court overturned Roe and the Jan. 6 hearings affected voters' perceptions.

Politics John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things Listen · 5:02 5:02 Pennsylvania's Senate race has changed on the Democratic side. John Fetterman was sidelined after a stroke, the Supreme Court overturned Roe and the Jan. 6 hearings affected voters' perceptions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor