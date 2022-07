Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy The internet-famous Lofi Girl music stream went down last weekend. The takedown reignited concerns over copyright protections for artists.

Pop Culture Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy Listen · 2:59 2:59 The internet-famous Lofi Girl music stream went down last weekend. The takedown reignited concerns over copyright protections for artists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor