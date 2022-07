A water crisis restricts usage to 6 hours a day in one of Mexico's largest cities Scott Simon talks with Associated Press reporter Marcos Martinez Chacon about the water crisis affecting the residents of Monterrey, one of Mexico's largest cities.

Latin America A water crisis restricts usage to 6 hours a day in one of Mexico's largest cities Scott Simon talks with Associated Press reporter Marcos Martinez Chacon about the water crisis affecting the residents of Monterrey, one of Mexico's largest cities.