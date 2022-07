President Biden tackles Chinese and Russian relations with Middle Eastern leaders President Biden is meeting with 9 leaders from the Middle East in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — seeking to reassert U.S. leadership in the region, and stave off Chinese and Russian influence.

