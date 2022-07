Calling 988 in the U.S. will now get you help for a mental health crisis The U.S. has a new mental health crisis line - 988. It's intended to replace the national suicide hotline, but funding issues could mean it takes a while for the line to be up-to-speed.

Mental Health Calling 988 in the U.S. will now get you help for a mental health crisis Listen · 4:46 4:46 The U.S. has a new mental health crisis line - 988. It's intended to replace the national suicide hotline, but funding issues could mean it takes a while for the line to be up-to-speed.