Austin news outlets release the entire security camera footage from Uvalde shooting The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV obtained the full video from security cameras in Uvalde's Robb Elementary School and made it public. That decision has sparked backlash, and debate.

National Austin news outlets release the entire security camera footage from Uvalde shooting Austin news outlets release the entire security camera footage from Uvalde shooting Audio will be available later today. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV obtained the full video from security cameras in Uvalde's Robb Elementary School and made it public. That decision has sparked backlash, and debate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor