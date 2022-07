A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Larry Calhoun, who tracks and reports on gun crimes through his Twitter account, DC Realtime News.

Media A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter Listen · 9:53 9:53 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Larry Calhoun, who tracks and reports on gun crimes through his Twitter account, DC Realtime News. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor