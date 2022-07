This prodigal person pushed a peanut with his proboscis to the pinnacle of Pikes Peak It took twice as long as he anticipated, but the man pushing peanuts up Colorado's Pikes Peak with his nose has reached the 14,115 foot summit. Supporters are going nuts.

It took twice as long as he anticipated, but the man pushing peanuts up Colorado's Pikes Peak with his nose has reached the 14,115 foot summit. Supporters are going nuts.