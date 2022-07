#2258: A Laser-like Focus : The Best of Car Talk In order to help callers figure out what ails their cars, Click and Clack have to keep a lot of details straight. This, the boys assure us, requires a truly laser-like focus. From show-to-show we're never quite sure what that laser is going to be focused on exactly, but on this episode of the Best of Car Talk it would seem to be 'all things South Dakotan'.

