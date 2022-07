The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping.

Business The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula 7:09 Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor