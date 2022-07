Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible A surge in passengers combined with a pilot and flight attendant shortage has created havoc at airports. NPR's Michel Martin asks Benet Wilson at The Points Guy for tips on flying this summer.

National Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible 3:58 A surge in passengers combined with a pilot and flight attendant shortage has created havoc at airports. NPR's Michel Martin asks Benet Wilson at The Points Guy for tips on flying this summer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor