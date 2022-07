At sentencing, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty In a Florida court Monday, lawyers for Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, will ask a jury to spare his life. He already pleaded guilty to the murders.

