Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas JLO wrote on her website, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." They got engaged in 2002 but called it off days before they were to wed.

