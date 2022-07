A mall in Indiana is the latest scene of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. Police in Indiana say three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at a mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court. An armed civilian shot and killed the gunman.

National A mall in Indiana is the latest scene of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. A mall in Indiana is the latest scene of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. Audio will be available later today. Police in Indiana say three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at a mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court. An armed civilian shot and killed the gunman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor