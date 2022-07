Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy The advocates want to make it simpler for people to access birth control options as many states move to ban or restrict access to abortion. One idea: making "the pill" available over-the-counter.

Health Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy Audio will be available later today. The advocates want to make it simpler for people to access birth control options as many states move to ban or restrict access to abortion. One idea: making "the pill" available over-the-counter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor