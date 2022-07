'A Strange Loop' writer and composer started out on Broadway as an usher Michael R. Jackson's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is about a young Black gay musical theater writer named Usher, who works as an usher at a Broadway show — just like Jackson once did.

Theater 'A Strange Loop' writer and composer started out on Broadway as an usher 'A Strange Loop' writer and composer started out on Broadway as an usher Listen · 43:22 43:22 Michael R. Jackson's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is about a young Black gay musical theater writer named Usher, who works as an usher at a Broadway show — just like Jackson once did.