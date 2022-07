As extreme weather worsens, some policymakers are choosing to not act The heat wave scorching Europe is part of a larger global trend this summer of extreme weather. Policymakers, especially in the U.S., are so far failing to take steps to avoid a more dire future.

Climate As extreme weather worsens, some policymakers are choosing to not act As extreme weather worsens, some policymakers are choosing to not act Listen · 4:05 4:05 The heat wave scorching Europe is part of a larger global trend this summer of extreme weather. Policymakers, especially in the U.S., are so far failing to take steps to avoid a more dire future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor