Ukraine's soldiers remain outnumbered and outmanned by Russia as they keep fighting Ukraine's soldiers are determined to repel a Russian invasion. But outgunned and outmanned by Russia, Ukraine's mounting casualties are taking their toll — and the war has no end in sight.

Europe Ukraine's soldiers remain outnumbered and outmanned by Russia as they keep fighting Ukraine's soldiers remain outnumbered and outmanned by Russia as they keep fighting Listen · 8:13 8:13 Ukraine's soldiers are determined to repel a Russian invasion. But outgunned and outmanned by Russia, Ukraine's mounting casualties are taking their toll — and the war has no end in sight. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor