Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses A steep sell-off has hurt many first-time investors who bought crypto last year, when Bitcoin and other digital currencies were hitting record highs.

Economy Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses Listen · 4:13 4:13 A steep sell-off has hurt many first-time investors who bought crypto last year, when Bitcoin and other digital currencies were hitting record highs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor